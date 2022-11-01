First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

