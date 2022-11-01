First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $918.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

