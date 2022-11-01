First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FSFG opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

