First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.