First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,838 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 85,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 494,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 263,467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

