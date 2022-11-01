First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First United Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

A number of analysts have commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First United by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

