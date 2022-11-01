Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.81) million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.