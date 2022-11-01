Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.81) million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

