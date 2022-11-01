Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. 28,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.