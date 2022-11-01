FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

