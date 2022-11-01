Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Flowers Foods Price Performance
FLO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 1,056,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
