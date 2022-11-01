Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million to 1.011 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS remained flat at $28.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,114,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.