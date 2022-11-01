Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40- EPS and its Q4 guidance to at least $0.40 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS remained flat at $28.68 on Monday. 1,114,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.