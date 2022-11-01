Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $993.01M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 153,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,939. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

