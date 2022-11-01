Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 415,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.50. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluent by 53.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

