Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.847 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.