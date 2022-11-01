Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.847 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.