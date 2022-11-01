Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

