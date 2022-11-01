Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 162,840 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

