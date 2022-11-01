Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.47% of Commvault Systems worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

