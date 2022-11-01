Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.97 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ashland were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

