Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.49 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.28% of ExlService worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ExlService by 7.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

