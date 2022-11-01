Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,222 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.40% of Americold Realty Trust worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 682,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 622,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 522,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 377,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

