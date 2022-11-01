Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLH opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

