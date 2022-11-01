Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

