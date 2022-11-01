Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 12,608 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

