Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 523,370 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,370 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.44% of Leslie’s worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,614,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,036.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 226,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Leslie’s by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

