Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 532.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

FTNT opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

