Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 58,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,451. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

