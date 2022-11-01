Fortive (FTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Fortive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00.
Fortive Stock Performance
Shares of FTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 59,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.
Institutional Trading of Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
