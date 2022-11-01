Fortive (FTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

10/12/2022 – Fortive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 59,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fortive Co alerts:

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.