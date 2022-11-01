Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 58,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

