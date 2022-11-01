Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

