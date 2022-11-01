Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.