Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
FOXF opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.