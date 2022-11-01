Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

