Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

