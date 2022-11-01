Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRE opened at €23.30 ($23.78) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.41.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.