Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FDP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,469. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
