Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Hits $23.54 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.88 or 0.31400064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

