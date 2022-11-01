Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 692,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 47.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 618,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 365,639 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

