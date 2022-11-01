Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 2nd were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

