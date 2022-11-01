FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

