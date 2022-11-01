FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.