FY2022 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreased by Analyst

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

