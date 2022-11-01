FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 83,366 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.