FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

