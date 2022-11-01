FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.71.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

