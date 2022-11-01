FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

