G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $393,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

