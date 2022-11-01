Galxe Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Galxe has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and $17.01 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.76 or 0.31664788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

