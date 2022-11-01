Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Gannett has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 4.6 %

Gannett stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Gannett has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Gannett

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gannett by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.