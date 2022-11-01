Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $128.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.75.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Garmin Price Performance
GRMN opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
