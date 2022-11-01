Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Gartner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.06- EPS.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $21.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.57.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

