Gas Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Gas has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and $43.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00011912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.70 or 0.31430458 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012275 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
