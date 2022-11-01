GDS Wealth Management Buys 31,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $246,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 44.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

